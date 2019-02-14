How to take surfing photos like a pro

Want to take a photograph like this? Gold Coast photography maestro Ted Grambeau will show you how. Australian surfer Mark Matthews puts on a show at Teahupoo, Tahiti. Picture: Ted Grambeau Photography. @tedgrambeau

THE never-ending search for the best waves and amazing landscapes has taken Gold Coast photography maestro Ted Grambeau to some of the most exotic locations on the planet.

With a career spanning four decades and travelling to more than 100 countries, Grambeau is regarded as one of the world's most experienced and respected surf photographers.

Ted Grambeau shot in Iceland for a Rip Curl wetsuit shoot. Picture: Ted Grambeau Photography @tedgrambeau

Now budding photographers have the chance to learn from the master himself as part of a unique surf photography workshop.

The Surf Ocean Lifestyle Masterclass will feature Grambeau and other leading photographers who will guide participants through eight days of in-depth lessons as they live on location in Bali - home to some of the world's best waves.

Ted Grambeau was on hand to document some of the biggest waves ever at Nazare, Portugal. Picture: Ted Grambeau

"This workshop is about exploring a participant's potential and to improve their photography," Grambeau said.

"There are a lot of things I take for granted as a photographer that others don't get to experience. So I am hoping to pass on some of my knowledge and help photographers reach their full potential."

TED GRAMBEAU UNVEILS NEW ART EXHIBITION

Cyclops wave on Western Australia's southern coast. Picture: Ted Grambeau Photography. @tedgrambeau

After first picking up a camera when he was 18 years old, Grambeau soon found the world of photography works hand-in-hand with his desire to travel the world.

The Currumbin local has navigated uncharted waters in Indonesia, witnessed some of the biggest waves ever ridden in Tahiti and Hawaii, and documented the careers of some of the world's most famous surfers including Mick Fanning.

Svalbard in Norway. Picture: Ted Grambeau Photography. @tedgrambeau

While professional photography has become an increasingly crowded market with the advancements in technology, Grambeau said there are certain aspects that can't be found in a YouTube tutorial.

Ted Grambeau will be hosting a photography masterclass in Bali. Picture: Selina Kidd.

"My goal is to inspire and educate people to start thinking in terms of how a good photographer approaches things," Grambeau said.

"You start to see things in terms of light, rather than just how to take a specific photo.

"The photographic journey is how you approach things. I aim to bring out the best in any photographer whether it be in fashion, sports, architecture or whatever."

Grambeau said he still finds passion and inspiration every time he picks up a camera.

"The beauty in photography is the ability to share experiences," he said.

"The best things in life are shared experiences, and photography literally translates that into a captured moment that is stored forever."

Matahia Drollet at the tender age of 16 is towed in to one of the most perfect waves of the season by his brother Manoa, who is one of the most respected surfers ever at Teahupoo in Tahiti. Picture: Ted Grambeau

The masterclass will take place in Bali from April 27 until May 4. For more information visit www.fotofrenzy.com.au