Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former surfing world champion and would-be politician Wayne ‘Rabbit’ Bartholomew has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake.
Former surfing world champion and would-be politician Wayne ‘Rabbit’ Bartholomew has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake.
News

Snake takes a bite out of an Aussie surfing legend

by Greg Stolz
17th Dec 2020 3:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gold Coast surfing legend and would-be politician Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being attacked by a snake.

The former world champion, who stood for the Labor Party in the October 31 state election, has taken to social media to reveal details of his run-in with the reptile.

Wayne
Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Instagram

Beneath a picture of his heavily-bandaged left leg, Bartholomew posted that he was "hanging out in hospital waiting to see if it was a deadly snake or a non venomous one ... or maybe a juvenile snake that did not inject its venom'.

"In Australia they treat it as a worst case scenario," he told his nearly 10,000 Instagram followers.

"May the odds be always with me."

Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The post prompted a flood of well-wishes from his followers including fellow surfing greats.

Bartholomew stood for Labor in the Gold Coast seat of Burleigh, narrowly losing to LNP incumbent Michael Hart.

Originally published as Surfing legend 'Rabbit' bitten by snake

snake bite wayne rabbit bartholomew

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Environmentalists fear Santos smoke move can’t be monitored

        Premium Content Environmentalists fear Santos smoke move can’t be monitored

        Environment The Gladstone Conservation Council says it would be near impossible to check Santos is complying with proposed EA changes.

        ‘I realised how stupid I was becoming’: Woman’s confession

        Premium Content ‘I realised how stupid I was becoming’: Woman’s confession

        Crime The 37-year-old says she’s since disassociated with those who led her astray.

        Wine cellar and basketball court: $1M mansion hits market

        Premium Content Wine cellar and basketball court: $1M mansion hits market

        Property A million dollar mansion has hit the Gladstone market boasting resort-style living...

        Couch set alight in Gladstone Central

        Premium Content Couch set alight in Gladstone Central

        News Two crews were called to Gladstone Central after reports of smoke in the CBD.