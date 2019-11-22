Surf shop carves up milestone

FOR 25 years, Last Wave Watersports has supplied all things surf to keen customers.

Owners past and present celebrated the milestone on Thursday night.

Geoff Pimm founded the store in 1994 as a way to reinvent surfing in Gladstone.

A surfboard maker from Bundaberg, Mr Pimm continued his craft upon opening the store.

"We did all sorts of repairs and made boards," Mr Pimm said.

"It was a real surf shop not just a clothing store."

Chris and Dianne Allen, Evie Higgins and Geoff (Pimmy) Pimm celebrate Last Wave's 25th birthday

Fast-forward to 2019 and current owner Dianne Allen said the Goondoon St store's dynamic had changed.

"The store's taken a different direction and that's started to grow," Ms Allen said.

She said it was pretty special to be part of the business and thanked her customers for the support.

"Without them, we wouldn't have made it," Ms Allen said.