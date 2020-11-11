Surf Lifesaving Qld reveals membership reality amid rumours

FOLLOWING widespread reports of a drop in the number of Surf Lifesaving Queensland memberships, the organisation moved quickly to quash concerns - revealing the situation was actually the opposite in Central Queensland.

A story which aired Tuesday night stated there had been a two per cent decline in the number of memberships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SLQ media and communications officer Chloe Maxwell said the latest round of figures provided startling figures for the Wide Bay-Capricornia region.

“In the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch we have seen a two per cent increase, overall statewide there has been a four per cent increase in total membership,” Ms Maxwell said.

Ms Maxwell said on the back of the positive campaign numbers for the local region, SLQ Queensland was looking to solidify its numbers heading into summer.

“A national membership recruitment campaign, “Our club is your club” launched today and

targets a new generation of surf lifesavers to sign up to a surf life saving club,” Ms Maxwell said.

“The campaign showcases the community and family feeling of being part of a surf club and

the important work volunteers do each year in keeping beaches safe.”

SLSQ membership services manager Jamie Findlay said all clubs were more than open to

welcoming new members.

“Whether you’re a past member looking to get involved again or a completely new

member, we are encouraging everyone to join,” he said.

“There are plenty of opportunities on and off the beach for members of the community to

get involved in their local surf lifesaving club.

“It’s a great way to meet other people, gain new friends and become part of a family.”

The recruitment campaign will be launched nationwide with Surf Life Saving Australia and all states and territories collaborating to achieve one common goal - to bring members

new and old back home.

For more information on how to join your local Surf Life Saving Club click here.