Surf lifesavers score vital cash

The team from One Steel had a ball at the event.

WITHOUT the support of people and fundraisers, groups like the Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club would not exist.

Yesterday the club were given a nice boost at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Charity Golf Day, where they were this year's beneficiary.

GEA communications coordinator Kieran Moran said community groups like the Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club made Gladstone a great place to live and work.

Money raised from yesterday's event goes towards the Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Association junior and cadet program to purchase shade tents and multi-purpose and adjustable surf skis.