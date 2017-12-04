Surf life savers splashed with cash in funding boost

SURF SAFETY: Kathy Singh and Kim O'Neill look forward to replacing the old Tannum Sand surf lifesaving trailer.

ALMOST a year's worth of collecting pennies at the Beach Arts Music festival and shaking the tin at Stockland Gladstone has paid off.

Gladstone Airport Fire Service presented the Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club with a $3000 cheque yesterday to boost much-needed funds for volunteer lifesavers.

The money raised will go towards buying a new patrol trailer and other essential lifesaving equipment.

Club president, Stafford Sharpe said the donation was much appreciated.

"We have an old patrol trailer that is ten years old, and we need something to carry all of our patrol gear to the beach every day," he said.

Every year, the fire service raises money for a charity of their choice and Mr Sharpe said the club felt very lucky to be chosen this year.

He has this message for beach goers during the Christmas holidays.

"We want everyone to stay safe and please swim between the flags," Mr Sharpe said.

"Enjoy the beach but keep an eye out for the lifesavers."