Surf life savers make their SOS call

SOS: Nicole Lowe is calling on the community to help keep Tannum Sands beach safe. Paul Braven GLA281216SPOTY

THE TANNUM Sands Surf Life Saving Club is sending out an SOS to the community this week.

The Support Our Lifesavers campaign (formerly the Surf Safe Appeal) aims to raise much-needed funds to ensure volunteer lifesavers have the equipment and resources they need to safeguard local beaches.

Club captain Nicole Lowe said the Tannum club was aiming to raise more than $10,000 over the course of this year's appeal.

"Everyone who sits on that beach wearing the red and yellow uniform is a volunteer,” she said.

"All money raised through the appeal goes straight back into the club, and any amount will go a long way.”

Club representatives will be situated in all major shopping centres this week from 4.30pm-6pm, and all day on Saturday.

Ms Lowe, who has patrolled Tannum Beach for 17 years, said lifesaving had been a rewarding part of her life.

"I joined back in 1991 when I was seven,” she said.

"A recent highlight was when I won my first Australian national medal in champion lifesaver, which was an event I have a lot of passion for.

"But just playing a leadership role as club captain for the last three years is a position which I thoroughly enjoyed.”

Ms Lowe experienced a proud mum moment after seeing her son Dylan Goldsworthy, 6, don his green cap and embark on his own life saving journey.

The Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club currently has 50-60 patrolling members, ranging from 13 years old through to 60-year-olds.

"We see a high turnaround in our numbers,” Ms Lowe said.

The new season has just begun, and she is calling on new members to come along to Tannum beach on Sunday morning to see the Nippers in action.

SOS Week runs from October 23-29.