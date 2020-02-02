Menu
Robyn Philip and Marisa Kent excited about Tannum Surf Club's Reader's Choice Award win
Surf club’s big tick from foodies

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 6:00 PM
TANNUM Surf Club Bar and Bistro is a restaurant for the people, taking out an Australian Good Food Guide 2020 Readers’ Choice Award

Manager Marisa Kent said it was really exciting.

“We must be doing something right,” Ms Kent said.

“I think the biggest thing is our service – everyone comes and always comments on it because it’s a pretty happy and relaxed environment.”

She said the bistro’s food was consistently good, which was what people wanted.

“It brings them back,” she said.

The surf club was one of 31 bistros to win the award across Australia, and one of 12 outlets across the region to be recognised.

AGFG spokesman Shawn Sheather said the criteria was simple.

“It’s up to the public to vote,” Mr Sheather said.

AGFG provides a platform that offers recommendations and information about over 70,000 outlets across the country.

The general public votes on their favourite outlets and Mr Sheather said it was a simple as impressing customers and asking them to vote.

Ms Kent was grateful for the support of the community and was looking forward to the year ahead.

“With our new sound panels, we might start having more live music on a Friday or Saturday night,” she said.

“We’ll see what comes up but everything is going in the right direction.”

