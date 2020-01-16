Surf club upgrades already making a difference

A POPULAR surf club has undergone renovations in an effort to appeal to more customers.

Tannum Sands Surf Club Cafe Bar and Bistro installed 68 foam panels on Wednesday in order to combat loud noises.

Club manager Marisa Kent said the surf club has always needed the panels.

“I noticed the difference straight away, conversations are now between you and not the whole room,” she said.

Ms Kent, who has worked at the surf club for nine years, said the noise deterred a lot of people from eating there.

“So hopefully we’ll get a few patrons back,” she said.

The panels come just in time for the surf club’s Australia Day Sunday Sesh event on January 26.

There will be prizes and live music from Jayd McKenzie from 2-6pm.

Proceeds from the raffle prizes will go to towards the bushfire appeal.