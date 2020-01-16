Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tannum Surf Club Cafe, Bar & Bistro
Tannum Surf Club Cafe, Bar & Bistro
News

Surf club upgrades already making a difference

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jan 2020 5:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR surf club has undergone renovations in an effort to appeal to more customers.

Tannum Sands Surf Club Cafe Bar and Bistro installed 68 foam panels on Wednesday in order to combat loud noises.

Club manager Marisa Kent said the surf club has always needed the panels.

“I noticed the difference straight away, conversations are now between you and not the whole room,” she said.

Ms Kent, who has worked at the surf club for nine years, said the noise deterred a lot of people from eating there.

“So hopefully we’ll get a few patrons back,” she said.

The panels come just in time for the surf club’s Australia Day Sunday Sesh event on January 26.

There will be prizes and live music from Jayd McKenzie from 2-6pm.

Proceeds from the raffle prizes will go to towards the bushfire appeal.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘One of the best’: Unique timber home on the market

        premium_icon ‘One of the best’: Unique timber home on the market

        News A UNIQUE property built entirely from timber has come up on the market in Agnes Water.

        RAINFALL: How much rain is predicted for Gladstone

        premium_icon RAINFALL: How much rain is predicted for Gladstone

        Weather Parts of the region have received decent falls and more is expected in coming days.

        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your guide to what’s on this week in the region

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Agnes Water Baffle Creek link road

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Agnes Water Baffle Creek link road

        News A COMMUNITY engagement period relating to the feasibility of an Agnes Water to...