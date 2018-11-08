Does this classroom have the best view in Queensland?

NO VACANCY: The top floor of the Agnes Water Surf Club will soon be occupied by the Goora Gan Steiner School.

THE Goora Gan Steiner School in Agnes Water is awaiting final council approval before relocating to the beachside.

The school will move into the Agnes Water Surf Club's vacant upper portion and share the lower portion with surf lifesavers.

With 21 students, two full-time teachers and a part-time teacher's aide, facilitator Melissa Thomson said the shift was necessary as the school grew.

"We're only in our second year and we're growing beautifully," Ms Thomson said.

The school will remain at the new premises for six years, and Ms Thomson said there were plans to buy land and start construction on a permanent site.

She said the new beachside location offered plenty of opportunity.

"It's a wasted space really because it's really beautiful, there's no air conditioning required, you've got the sea breezes."

"It's in a quiet area and it has a large space available for classroom use.

"We will create a beautiful playground and garden ... it will all be nature inspired."

The primary school offers two composite classes of Prep/Year 1 and Year 2/Year 3 and will add Year 4 next year.

"We expect that in a town of our size ... we could see perhaps a maximum of about 50 or 60 students within six years and that space can comfortably hold that," Ms Thomson said.

She said the school hoped to relocate mid-January once plans were finalised with Gladstone Regional Council.

The school approach is about developing the whole child, "head heart and hand". It will also teach beach safety.

Ms Thomson said the desks, chairs and blackboards at the school were supplied by the Agnes Water and Gladstone men's sheds.