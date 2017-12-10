Surf club destined for revival, but not as a bar or restaurant

The top floor of the Agnes Water Surf Club is available for rent.

IT has been empty for more than a year but now the Agnes Water Surf Club's top-floor is destined for a revival.

Advertised as a "blank canvas" for a business, the top floor of the club is up for rent.

Dreams of watching Ian Moss or Busby Marou there again, just two acts who performed at the surf club when it was the Beach Break Bar, are unlikely to come true though with the area now advertised as a professional office space.

Cam Realty principal Cam Rodgers said within a day of advertising the listing online and social media he had "a lot of interest".

"We've had people ask if they can live there, but no you can't," he said.

"It's a wonderful spot ... I'd live there myself.

"It's a relief though, a lot of the locals are pretty happy to see something happening (at the clubhouse)."

The Agnes Water resident of six years said it would suit someone who wanted to open a gym or offer Tai Chi or music lessons.

"We've had quite a few inquiries already ... I don't think it will be long before it's leased," he said.

The top-floor of the seven-year-old clubhouse was again offered to tenants after the Agnes Water Surf Lifesaving Club cleared its long-running debt.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden told The Observer in September clearing the debt was a big deal for the club.

"We've been able to wipe that debt, so it's a clean slate now," he said.

"I think for people in the community that's really important to know."

For information about the rental phone Cam Realty on 0457983702.