Sure fire way to beat the tradie shortage

AESTEC Services Gladstone have found a way to overcome the shortage of tradesmen, they're training their own.

Manager Doug Deakin said the company has recently hired seven apprentices.

"We've got some terrific tradesmen, but there's definitely a shortage of them,” he said.

"So we put a plan in place to increase the skill set in our business and around town.”

He said they had hired two plumbing apprentices, two carpenters, a boilermaker, diesel fitter and sheetmetal worker.

"We're really proud of them and they're very excited,” Mr Deakin said.

"We had more than 200 applicants and it must have been hard for the ones we couldn't hire.

Mr Deakin said one unsuccesful applicant, who missed out on a role as Diesel Fitter, is getting some hands-on experience with the company.

"We're bringing her in once a month to give her some experience in that field,” he said.

"We'll be re-evaluating her for a position next year.”

He said the company has hired apprentices for the last 14 years.

"I don't know how many we've put on over that time,” Mr Deakin said.

"In the last two years we've put on four adult apprentices.

"They were people who were already working with us who wanted to upskill.

"But one of the things I'm really proud of is one of the first apprentices we put on is still with us.

"He's a project manager now.”

It's a big commitment for the company.

"We've been around a long time and the community has really supported us,” he said.

"They've helped us and we do what we can to support the community as well.

"That was one of the big reasons behind how many apprentices we started this year.

"We'll be training them to be good tradesmen and hopefully they'll stay local.”

Aestec Services Gladstone has more than 200 employees across Central Queensland servicing major industries, Gladstone Regional Council and the Gladstone Area Water Board.

Mr Deakin said people interested in working for the company should check the Aestec Services Facebook page for jobs or email applications to HR@aestec.com.au