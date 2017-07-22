'Sure as hell' Gladstone's got skin in the game for new power station

Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor at the sight of Philip Street precinct.

AN INDUSTRY meeting has left our local pollies confident that Gladstone's got 'skin in the game' for a new coal-fired power station.

Friday afternoon Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett and deputy Chris Trevor met with Resources and Northern Australia Minister, Senator Matt Canavan to spruce Gladstone as the top spot for Australia's next power station.

Cr Trevor said both he and the mayor made it clear that Gladstone should be the front runner, and was 'very impressed' with the senator's understanding of Gladstone's needs.

"We indicated, that subject to councils view on the matter, we would be prepared to co-partner with the federal government and private enterprise to undertake immediate steps to investigate a potential build in Gladstone,” he said.

"Senator Canavan welcomed our interest in the matter and said that the government is open to any proposals for reliable and affordable power to support industry and jobs.

"He indicated he is happy to work with us further to help bring down electricity prices and protect jobs .

"The mayor and I will talk to council further about the issue and consult with the community on a way forward regarding delivery of this important project.”

On Wednesday councillors also spoke to federal member Ken O'Dowd.

Cr Burnett said they had Mr O'Dowd's full support in bringing the power station to Gladstone.

PICTURED: Senator Matt Canavan with LNP member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Campbell Gellie

"If the rest of the world is building 1200 of them in the overcoming years then sure as hell there is no reason why we shouldn't have one in Gladstone,” Cr Burnett said.

"Our future depends on it.”