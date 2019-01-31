Supreme Court winds up troubled Queensland builder

THE Supreme Court has ordered the winding up of troubled construction company Queensland Custom Homes after complaints it was not paying its subcontractors.

The decision followed an application by Balmain Concreting Pty Ltd which claimed Queensland Custom Homes had failed to pay $108,768 in outstanding debts.

The Ormeau-based company also faced claims of unpaid debts of $18,000 from a Gold Coast-based painting and decorating firm.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission cancelled the licence of Queensland Custom Homes in November after having earlier launched a financial audit following complaints it was not paying its subcontractors.

A QBCC spokesman said the watchdog would now promptly commence exclusion action against the companyâ€™s director, Christopher Noel Bonnitcha. Hall Chadwick has been appointed liquidators of the company.

Under Queensland law, a person becomes an excluded individual if the individual is a director, secretary or influential person for a construction company at any time up to two years before a liquidator is appointed.

An excluded individual cannot hold a contractor or nominee supervisor licence or be a director, secretary or influential person for a QBCC-licensed company for three years from the date of the liquidation.

According to documents lodged in the Supreme Court, Balmain Concreting director Paul Ridley claimed the outstanding debt was for work completed at a property site at Alexandra Hills in January 2018.

The owner of the Alexandra Hills property said she had paid Queensland Custom Homes $379,000, including $113,000 for the base, before terminating the contract.

Lisa Bourke said they made payment at each stage as required but stopped after they called in an independent building inspector to examine the framework which needed to be rectified.

Mr Bonnitcha took over QCH in February 2016 after his wife Aysha Mae Bonnitcha was excluded from being a director by the QBCC. Mr Bonnitcha was not available for comment.