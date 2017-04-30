Supporters of convicted murderer to rally for his release

Kevin Henry being led away by guards during his 1992 murder trial.

A RALLY will be held for an Indigenous man who some believe has been falsely imprisoned for murder.

Woorabinda man Kevin Henry was convicted of the 1991 murder of an Indigenous woman who was found on the banks of the Fitzroy River.

Mr Henry has spent a quarter of a century behind bars, but supporters are protesting his innocence.

A new investigation spearheaded by Martin Hodgson of the Foreign Prisoner's Support Service is alleged to have evidence to support this belief.

Next Monday, a rally will be held at the CQ Coast Guard Office on Quay St to campaign for his release.

Mr Hodgson brought the case to national and international attention through his series, Curtain the Podcast, which he claims has uncovered new facts in the case including that Mr Henry had an alibi at the time of the crime.

On August 31, 1991, Linda (who's surname will not be published out of respect for her family) was found by a fisherman on the northern bank of the Fitzroy River.

She was identified several days later as a woman who had recently moved to Rockhampton from South Australia two weeks prior where she had managed a preschool.

She suffered schizophrenia and had been missing for eight days.

Within roughly a week, police had arrested and charged Henry.

This rally will call for his release, and an official pardon from the Queensland governor.

Mr Hodgson has said that if he is exonerated, Kevin Henry will "likely be the country's longest serving exoneration".

In attendance, will be Mr Henry's advocates, members of his family, as well as speaker Lex Wotton, who recently won a class action against the Queensland Police and state government for racial discrimination in the aftermath of the Palm Island riots.