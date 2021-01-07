Support worker drove almost three times the limit

DRINK DRIVE: A Gladstone support worker said she’d drank three glasses of wine before driving.

A support worker has been granted a work licence after she was caught drink-driving almost three times the legal limit.

Corina Viljoen, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving on January 6.

Viljoen was intercepted at 1.55pm on October 7 on the Dawson Hwy at Calliope for a random breath test.

She told police she’d consumed three glasses of wine prior to being intercepted.

Viljoen returned a reading of 0.147

She was fined $800 and granted a work licence for eight months.

