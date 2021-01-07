Support worker drove almost three times the limit
A support worker has been granted a work licence after she was caught drink-driving almost three times the legal limit.
Corina Viljoen, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving on January 6.
Viljoen was intercepted at 1.55pm on October 7 on the Dawson Hwy at Calliope for a random breath test.
She told police she’d consumed three glasses of wine prior to being intercepted.
Viljoen returned a reading of 0.147
She was fined $800 and granted a work licence for eight months.
