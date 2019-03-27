Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A letter writer is urging residents to avoid franchises and support local traders.
A letter writer is urging residents to avoid franchises and support local traders. Sourced
Opinion

Support traders or local businesses will face closure

27th Mar 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I'M appealing to all local residents to support local takeaways, bakeries and restaurants, or risk losing them.

Although many feel that the new fast food outlets will add employment to the area, in fact, what is happening is local businesses are reducing staff by up to two thirds and some are on the brink of closing. There will be no extra jobs or money produced by more outlets, the jobs and money are simply being transferred.

The new outlets that have opened, with more to come, will take about half the disposable takeaway money available in Sippy Downs.

This must come directly out of the cash registers of local shops - some will close, more as other franchises open.

It's decision time - do you want to support local business who employ local people, have a local landlord, buy their supplies locally and keep money circulating in our community?

Or will you put your money into the suction pump siphoning 90 cents in the dollar out of the community back to the franchise head office?

Who will, over time, replace more and more workers with interactive screens, algorithms and robots.

The better taste of local product should more than compensate for the extra cost.

I had a burger at Backstreet Burgers, it was a tasty local meat patty and local baked bun.

Next door there's a good-looking Patisserie French Cake Shop.

MICHAEL BURGESS

Sippy Downs

bakeries restaurants retailers sippy downs small businesses takeaway
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Reckless': Mum goes clubbing, leaves child home alone

    premium_icon 'Reckless': Mum goes clubbing, leaves child home alone

    News A GLADSTONE mother who left her child at home alone while she went out partying for hours has fronted court.

    • 27th Mar 2019 8:15 AM
    Building industry taskforce starts work

    premium_icon Building industry taskforce starts work

    News Building industry taskforce gets down to work

    'Complicated situation': BOM predicting rain for our region

    premium_icon 'Complicated situation': BOM predicting rain for our region

    News The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting some rain relief for region.

    'Bigger': Thumbs up for Gladstone Show date change

    premium_icon 'Bigger': Thumbs up for Gladstone Show date change

    News Gladstone Show Society hopeful of larger crowds with new dates.