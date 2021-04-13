Support service receives $10K donation from Biloela club

A generous donation from a Biloela motorcycle club will help people with disabilities.

Autism Queensland Gladstone received a $10,000 donation from the Twin Valleys Motorcycle Club on Monday.

The club raised the funds through its latest event TVMC raffle on March 27, which involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle being raffled off.

Twin Valleys Motorcycle Club president Eddie Wust and longtime club member Jacob Davis presented the cheque to Gladstone team leader Katrina O’Brien, who accepted the donation on behalf of Autism Queensland.

The donation comes as April marks Autism Awareness Month in Australia and Autism Queensland’s annual Go Blue for Autism fundraising campaign.

The club decided to make Autism Queensland Gladstone its major recipient as Mr Davis’ son lives with autism.

“I came to the club and asked them what we could do to help the community and we came up with the idea to raffle off a Harley Davidson motorcycle,” Mr Davis said.



Mr Wust said they had received great support from the community.

“We’re really happy with the effort everyone put in this year to raise $10,000 for such as good cause,” Mr Wust said.

“Autism is an issue that is pretty close to home, there are high number of kids with autism in Gladstone well as club members with kids on the spectrum.”

Ms O’Brien thanked Mr Wust, Mr Davis and the club for their hard work and dedication put into the fundraising event.

“Autism Queensland Gladstone intends to use these funds for growing our facilities with new therapy equipment and resources to support our clients and the local community,” she said.

Autism Queensland’s specialist therapy and teaching team provide a range of services for people on the spectrum and their families living in the Gladstone, Bundaberg, Biloela and surrounding areas early childhood groups, individual therapy, groups for school-aged children and adolescents, and school advisory services

