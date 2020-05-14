Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service in action. You can win a $250 Woolworths wish voucher or $250,000 in gold bullion in its Golden Ticket Giveaway.
News

Support rescue helicopter and win $250,000

Rodney Stevens
rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th May 2020 12:30 PM
THE Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service is giving people the chance to win $250,000 in gold bullion in its Golden Ticket Giveaway.

And if you purchase a $10 ticket today only you will go in the draw to win a $250 Woolworths wish voucher, which will be drawn tomorrow.

You'll also go into the draw to win $250,000 gold bullion and hundreds of other prizes. Pay off part or all of your mortgage, sort out your bills for months, splurge on a new car, or just put it in your fun-fund for later.

From each ticket purchased, $5 goes towards the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, which services from St Lawrence in the north to Agnes Water in the south.

If you don't want to miss out on a draw, you can sign up for an autoplay subscription.

For more information visit https://playforpurpose.com.au/capricorn-helicopter-rescue.

