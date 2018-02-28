Support is available for financially vulnerable

HELP: Minister for Communities Coralee O'Rourke, AnglicareCQ financial resilience worker Mandy Cox, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and AnglicareCQ CEO Suzie Christensen at Anglicare Gladstone.

HELP: Minister for Communities Coralee O'Rourke, AnglicareCQ financial resilience worker Mandy Cox, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and AnglicareCQ CEO Suzie Christensen at Anglicare Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA270218ANGL

A PROGRAM designed to help Gladstone residents in financial trouble has helped change people's lives since its inception.

The local financial support service funded by the Queensland Government has notched up almost 12 months supporting people in financial strife which often came about from unscrupulous payday lenders and rent arrears.

The $31million Better Budgeting Program will deliver more than $615,000 over the next five years to AnglicareCQ to provide financial resilience services in Gladstone.

Queensland Minister for Communities Coralee O'Rourke met with AnglicareCQ's financial resilience worker Mandy Cox yesterday to head first-hand how the program is changing local lives for the better.

"Since the service commenced in May 2017 we've seen a steady increase in the number of people accessing the service for help and support," Mrs O'Rourke said.

"High-interest payday loans are often readily available and easy to obtain but they can trap people in a cycle of bad debt.

"That's why it's important Queenslanders have expert support to navigate safer finance options and make choices that best suit their circumstances."

Ms Cox is one of 29 financial resilience workers and counsellors employed around the state under the Better Budgeting Program.

"Our program encourages people to discuss and acknowledge their financial concerns and take action to address them," she said.

"Payday lending and rent-to-buy schemes can be a trap for people who are already experiencing financial difficulties.

"Our program provides information about alternative lending providers such as no-interest loans."

For more information on the program visit: https://www.communities.qld.gov.au/communityservices/community-support/queensland-financial-inclusion-plan.