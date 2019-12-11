Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jon Felton is looking to create a Young Veterans CQ group
Jon Felton is looking to create a Young Veterans CQ group
News

Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started as a chat with a mate has turned into a grand plan for former New Zealand serviceman Jon Felton.

Mr Felton is looking to start a Young Veterans group in Central Queensland to provide more support for “younger, contemporary veterans”.

“I think there’s a lot of veterans out there that just want to talk and share their experiences,” Mr Felton said.

He said the group would organise activities for veterans and their families.

Barbecues and camping trips were a couple of Mr Felton’s ideas.

Planning is still in early stages, and anyone interested in getting involved in the group can email jonfelton@hotmail .com.

australian veterans young veterans
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        News FIRE crews worked tirelessly on five fires in the region today.

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        premium_icon ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        News A COMMERCIAL fisherman is concerned the black market for black jewfish will thrive...

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        premium_icon Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        News It’s no trash talk - a third kerbside bin for food and garden organics is among the...

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Franchise looks to boost beverage options at Stockland

        premium_icon Franchise looks to boost beverage options at Stockland

        News Boost Juice are looking for someone with passion to open a store in Gladstone next...

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM