Support for those in need for Gladstone families

HELPERS: Father Daniel Paulraj, Kerry Yates and Ben Masterton look forward to opening the Gladstone Food Centre. Matt Taylor GLA240718FOOD

GLADSTONE families are hurting, suffering and desperately need the charity of others to give them hope.

Anglican Parish of Gladstone Father Daniel Paulraj Jayaraj is determined to do more for people in need, with several programs to support them.

"Families have been struggling a lot and we have set up a food centre to help them,” Father Daniel said.

A program currently set up is the Gladstone Food Centre to provide cheap items for people who are struggling with the cost of food.

"The food centre opens today on Tank St next to the Anglican This and That Shop and a sausage sizzle will start at 10am,” Father Daniel said.

"It is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9.30am-1.30pm and identification is required, like a pension card or Centrelink card, to purchase items.

"We buy food from Food Bank Australia and Second Bite through Aldi stores.”

Online charity GIVIT has been asking Gladstone residents to donate any quality items they no longer need to a member of the community who does.

GIVIT founder and chief executive Juliette Wright said GIVIT's aim was to fight poverty wherever it was found.

"If you have a quality item you no longer need, go to givit.org.au, enter your postcode, a range of requested items will pop up, enter the details of your donation and the requesting charity will contact you by email to organise pick up or details to drop it off,” she said.