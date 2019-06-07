Counselling for missing boy’s family in time of crisis

Toddler Ruben Scott, 2, who has gone missing at Koolatah Station.

SPECIALIST counsellors will be taken to a remote Cape York cattle station to support the family and friends searching for a little boy who has been missing for three days.

Fears for the welfare of Ruben Scott, 2, have become "grave" with police divers expected to begin the search of waterways on the 1700 sqkm Koolatah Station, east of Kowanyama, today.

He was last seen near the homestead about 5.45pm on Tuesday.

The aerial search was expected to be called off last night, but the ground search is continuing today and Cape Patrol Inspector Mark Henderson vowed they "won't stop".

"We will continue to try to reunite that child with their parents and grandparents."

He said authorities had spent several hours reviewing footage from the search, including from a heat-sensing drone which was used for flyovers during the night.

"We're also reviewing all of our GPS plots from our flyovers and our motorbikes and our ATVs and our foot and horseback searches," he said.

Ruben's distraught mother Natasha Scott said she was "trying to hold myself together" in a heartbreaking social media post.

Police and SES search for missing toddler Ruben Scott on the family property Koolatah Station using drones with infra-red technology. Picture: Qld Police

"As people know my little Ruby has gone missing," she said. "I have every person that can help helping to find him.

"I'm trying to organise heaps of things to help find him and am trying to hold myself together.

"I thank and appreciate all you guys are doing for us."

Far North police Chief Supt Brian Huxley said counsellors would be taken out to the site.

"We've got to think about the welfare of everyone involved in the search," he said.

"I don't think it's lost on anybody this is a very distressing situation."

He said police had been liaising with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service about animals in the area, particularly with divers entering waterways.

"We know there are quite a few freshwater and saltwater crocodiles, wild pigs and dingoes," he said. "We're very aware of that, the nature of the terrain."

Two extra carloads of SES volunteers arrived at the property yesterday morning and joined the search which involved horses, all-terrain vehicles, 4WD vehicles, a police dog and the Special Emergency Response Team.

SES regional director Wayne Coutts said they were being inundated by other volunteers wanting to help.

"We're getting a lot of volunteers with kids that age that want to feel like they're doing something to help," he said.

"For the guys on the ground it will be terrible if it ends up being no result. That's the worse case scenario."