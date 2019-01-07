Supply Drive helps with school costs

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Remax Gold principal Shane McLeod and Roseberry Qld business support officer Leanne Donovan have kicked off the 2019 Back To School Supply Drive.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Remax Gold principal Shane McLeod and Roseberry Qld business support officer Leanne Donovan have kicked off the 2019 Back To School Supply Drive. Glen Porteous

THE cost of getting children ready for the new school year can be a big expense for struggling parents.

Fortunately Shane McLeod and Roseberry Qld have teamed up to help Gladstone's less fortunate students.

"We're asking if people are buying school supplies in the next couple of weeks to pick up a few extra items for our third annual School Supply Drive,” Mr McLeod said.

"All donations will go to Roseberry Qld, to be distributed to local families and kids in need.”

Mr McLeod said he came up with the idea for the the drive a few years ago.

"Gladstone's been through a tough time in recent years,” he said.

"We were seeing first-hand how many people were struggling and decided to start our own charity drive to help out.”

Launched in November 2016 the first School Supply Drive helped 80 students return to school.

Last year it helped 240 children.

"While it's great to see people getting behind this cause it would be nicer if we didn't have this many people needing help, but that's what it's there for,” Mr McLeod said.

Mr McLeod encouraged those shopping for school supplies to purchase a few extra items to drop off at the Remax Gold office, 2 Mellefont St, by January 18.

"The important thing is the goods have to be new,” he said.

He said they need the basic book list items, backpacks and pencil cases.

"Even if it's just a pencil sharpener, it all helps,” he said.