Supply Chain Expo to offer something for everyone

EXPO READY: Gladstone Engineering Alliance events and communications co-ordinator Kieran Moran, Kevin Dollery from Link Resources, Mitch Upton and Jeanette Matslofva from Upton Engineering and Manufacturing, Rob Gibb from Australia Pacific LNG, Tim Fowler from NAB and Jason Lalo from GEA are ramping up preparations for the 2019 GEA Gladstone Supply Chain Expo on April 10. Matt Harris

NEXT month's GEA Gladstone Supply Chain Expo is to have something on offer for everyone, no matter what end of the chain they sit at.

The Supply Chain Expo, presented by Australia Pacific LNG, will showcase more than 70 exhibitors highlighting the services and capabilities of Gladstone's highly skilled supply chain in the industrial, resource and construction sector.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance communications and events co-ordinator Kieran Moran said the Expo will provide a chance for the Gladstone community to learn more about local industry and the businesses at the heart of the resources sector.

"The expo is not only a fantastic opportunity for the community to get an update on what's happening in the resource and construction sector around Gladstone, but to also get advice and review products for home renovations including plumbing, electrical, mechanical, security, engineering, fencing, environmental, painting, training, safety, finance and more," Mr Moran said.

He said the Expo remained an unsurpassed opportunity for industry decision-makers and the community to engage with Gladstone region manufacturers, engineers, suppliers and industry experts all in one place.

"The GEA Supply Chain Expo is about giving local suppliers the opportunity to showcase their high level of skills and capacities gained from working within these industries for many years," he said.

"These suppliers are ready and waiting to deliver world-class service to not just major projects but down to residential building renovation projects as well and we want to make sure that everyone knows about the services and capabilities of our local businesses."

The 2018 GEA Gladstone Supply Chain Expo. Mike Richards GLA120418GEAE

Mr Moran encouraged Gladstone's major industry heads and their procurement and maintenance teams to attend and engage with stall holders.

Meanwhile, two local businesses - Link Resources and Upton Engineering and Manufacturing - will make their debuts at the expo.

Link Resources' Kevin Dollery said: "We're looking forward to showing what we can do as an entity growing and developing within the region."

Mitch Upton from Upton Engineering and Manufacturing was also keen to place his business in the spotlight after seeing what the expo had to offer last year.

"Being a reasonably new business it's a good chance for us to get our name out there," Mr Upton said.