STAR POWER: Former Brisbane Broncos premiership winner Casey McGuire and Nicola Curtis from Site Skills Trainning at the GEA Gladstone Supply Chain Expo.
Supply Chain Expo opens industry doors

MATT HARRIS
13th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

THE who's who of Gladstone industry attended the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre yesterday for the GEA Gladstone Supply Chain Expo.

Presented by APLNG, the Expo helped showcase Gladstone's highly skilled supply chains' capability and expertise to the broader community.

More than 60 stalls representing all links in the supply chain were present at the six-hour event.

One of the exhibitors was Site Skills Training, a company based in Gladstone who specialise in basic first aid course and day courses including confined space, working at heights, high-risk work licensing, manufacturing, business and hospitality training.

 

Central Queensland operations manager Nicola Curtis identified the value in Site Skills Training attending the Expo.

"It's a relative hub of excitement with all of the SME's (small and medium-sized enterprises) here showcasing the capabilities of the region and we're really proud to be a part of it," Ms Curtis said.

"This is important for a number of reasons; it actually showcases to the community the capabilities we have in our local supply chain and it also gives us the opportunity as business owners and managers around the region to network with others and see where we can collaborate and help each other.

"We want to get our name out to the community to showcase what we can provide to them as well as businesses.

"Realistically we want to network with everyone and the type of training we deliver locally in Central Queensland is beneficial to any employment body or industry stream."

Baseline Training Pty Ltd were another training group to attend the Expo and regional trainer Symone Genrich said the company also wanted to get its name out there and to let people know its training courses are open to the public.

