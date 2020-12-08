Menu
Wolff Mining has broken a drilling record at BMA's Saraji mine.
Supplier breaks drilling record at Saraji mine

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
A SUPPLIER of heavy earthmoving equipment has broken a drilling record at BMA’s Saraji mine.

Wolff Mining, part of the National Group, achieved a milestone of 43,794 drilled metres (dm) for the month of November, beating the previous record of 41,500dm at BMA Saraji.

“The performance of our Cat M6420B Drill has been exceptional,” National Group managing director Mark Ackroyd said.

“It is very rare that a drilling company exceeds 40,000dm a month, so breaking the site record of 41,500dm at BMA Saraji and setting a new record of 43,794dm for the month of November is a great achievement.”

National Group is a key supplier of heavy earthmoving equipment to the mining sector on a dry hire or wet hire basis.

For the past 16 months, Wolff Mining has been helping BMA Saraji in a sprint drilling capacity, providing drilling equipment and full contract mining services.

The Cat M6420B drill

It currently supplies BMA Saraji with a Cat M6420B Drill with GPS, and provides operational labour such as supervisors, drillers and fitters.

The M6420B is one of Cat’s heavy duty drills designed for open pit mining, delivering reliable performance and operational safety.

