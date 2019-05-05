'An educational thing': Supertank lures the crowd at HookUp

POPULAR SHOW: Michael Cooke on the Berkley Supertank at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp.

IT HOLDS 14 tonnes of water so it's no surprise the Berkley Supertank made its presence felt at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Hourly shows from host Michael Cooke attracted the crowds across the weekend, and they watched him use a variety of lures to show how barramundi were attracted to them.

"It's a 15-20 minute show just trying to help the people learn a bit about lure fishing and bait fishing," Mr Cooke said.

"The whole show is about showing people how lures work and gives a fish-eye view of what's happening underneath the water.

"I do spinner baits, hard and soft body lures, plastics, a big range of different lures to show the people - without being too technical - why lures work, how they work and hopefully the fish will chase a few. Obviously we don't use hooks.

The Berkley Supertank was a popular attraction at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp with host Michael Cooke holding barramundi in 14 tonnes of water. Matt Harris

"It's an educational thing -I can give them a few tips but the best tip in the world is to get out on the water with a good angler or guide.

"It's well worth a day out on the water with a good guide."

The Supertank travels to fishing events up and down the east coast of Australia.

"We run barramundi, only small ones, because I can't travel with the big fellas and obviously we don't travel with the water in the tank -there's 14 tonne of water," Mr Cooke said.

"It's always barra because at the moment I've got fresh town water in there, but if the boys wanted to pump the river water in there (they could), that's why the barra are so good because they're happy in fresh or salt."