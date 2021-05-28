Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Victoria plunged into seven day 'circuit breaker' lockdown
News

Supermarkets bring back buying limits

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
28th May 2021 6:50 AM | Updated: 7:21 AM

Toilet paper sales have once again been limited to Victorians, as the state is plunged into a seven-day lockdown.

It will be the fourth lockdown period the southern state has faced since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it has prompted both Coles and Woolworths have both introduced purchase limits in an attempt to stave-off panic buying.

A Coles spokesman said the two pack per person limit in Victoria was “temporary”.

Toilet paper shelves were cleaned out. Picture: Alison Wynd
Toilet paper shelves were cleaned out. Picture: Alison Wynd

“We have plenty of stock in our supply chain, and this temporary measure will help us to manage demand so that we can return our stores to a fully-stocked position as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said.

“All Coles supermarkets, liquor and Coles Express sites will continue to trade during the lockdown in Victoria with enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place.

“We ask that customers stay calm, shop normally, and be respectful to our hardworking team members.”

Coles said the purchase limits will be ‘temporary’. Picture: Alison Wynd
Coles said the purchase limits will be ‘temporary’. Picture: Alison Wynd

A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed to NCA NewsWire the supermarket giant would also be re-introducing a limit on toilet paper purchases from Friday morning.

Shoppers will only be allowed two packets per shop, the spokesperson said.

As of 11.59pm on Thursday night, Victorians can only leave their house for five reasons: to shop for essentials, for authorised work or permitted education, for exercise (two hour limit with one other person), caregiving, compassionate and medical reasons, and to get vaccinated.

Originally published as Supermarkets bring back buying limits

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

        News A GoFundMe page has been created for a woman after she was seriously injured in a car accident near Mount Larcom.

        Colin shares cancer story in front of hundreds

        Premium Content Colin shares cancer story in front of hundreds

        News The 73-year-old shared his cancer story to more than 100 people at Cancer Council...

        How you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week

        Premium Content How you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week

        Council News To reflect reconciliation, Gladstone Regional Council is holding information...

        ‘Lost without you’: Wife’s tribute to man killed in crash

        Premium Content ‘Lost without you’: Wife’s tribute to man killed in crash

        News The shattered wife of Neal Ransley, the 69-year-old killed in a crash north of...