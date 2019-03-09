Supermarket giant forced to deny black mould claims

FACEBOOK COMPLAINTS: The potential black mould on air-conditioning vents at the Stockland Rockhampton Woolworths store. A spokesperson from Woolworths confirmed the substance is not black mould and it has reportedly since been cleaned.

Will Carnue

SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths has had to defend the cleanliness of their stores after concerned customers took to social media to showcase potential black mould on air -conditioning ducts in a Central Queensland store.

An image posted to social media shows air conditioning ducts in the Stockland Rockhampton Woolworths store with a strange black film on the air vents.

One customer described the moment when the "nasty” substance dripped on them while they were shopping.

Many others commented that they too had noticed the substance and were concerned about the health implications.

In a statement to The Morning Bulletin, a Woolworths spokesperson said they treat the health and safety of their stores and customers very seriously.

"We've inspected the air conditioning duct and their is so black mould present,” they said.

To reassure customers, Woolworths confirmed the ducts had since been cleaned.

A Stockland spokesperson also spoke on the issue, saying it was up to the tenant to keep their space clean.

"The tenant is fully responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of all air conditioning systems within their tenancy,” they said.