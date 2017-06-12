The huge cash gap for retiring Gladstone women and men revealed

BIG DIFFERENCE: Women in Gladstone are retiring with nearly half the superannuation of men in the region.

WOMEN in Gladstone are retiring with nearly half the superannuation of men in the region.

An analysis of QSuper's member data showed that, on average, the retirement gender gap for Gladstone in 2017 is 49 per cent, with men retiring locally with an average balance of $404,000 while women are retiring with an average of $204,000.

This gap has grown over 34 per cent in the last five years.

Queensland women are retiring with between 26 and 49 per cent less superannuation than men and the gap is widening in most areas across the state, with women on average only now just reaching levels men held five years ago.

QSuper CEO, Michael Pennisi said while it was pleasing to see the retirement income gap between men and women had started to close in some parts of Queensland, the increasing gap in most of the state was a concern.

"As an industry we need to collectively continue our focus on reducing the super gender gap by providing our female members with personalised advice, education and assistance to ensure they too enjoy a financially secure retirement," Mr Pennisi said.

QSuper cites lower average wages and taking time out of the workforce to either raise children or care for elderly parents as key contributors to the findings.

The analysis shows the gap begins to widen after the age of 30 and QSuper believes there are a number of strategies women can employ early on to ensure this doesn't happen.

QSuper encouraged women to better understand their super fund and their investment options and consider strategies such as consolidating funds, finding lost super and contributing extra from a young age.

For women in a relationship, keeping super balances equal between partners through super splitting was also important.

It has been 25 years since compulsory superannuation was introduced in Australia.