Super start for a Yaralla veteran
CRICKET: On a wet Calliope pitch, Yaralla White all-rounder Pat Teinaki went to work to orchestrate a 130-run win against Calliope in round one of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.
Teinaki made 73 in Yaralla's 9-221 and then took 3-2 to help bowl out the hosts for 91. "The pitch was like a minefield and the ball was bouncing around eratically," Teinaki said.
"So we had to knuckle down a bit and most of the batsmen found it hard."
When it was Teinaki's turn to bowl, he took full advantage on an inconsistent pitch with his right-arm orthodox spin bowling.
"I tried my best to then stop the runs and our wicketkeeper took two stumpings off my bowling," he said.
The 48-year-old Teinaki began playing cricket in the Cook Islands before his family moved to New Zealand when he was a youngster.
"My wife and I then moved to Gladstone in 2011 for a job opportunity at Curtis Island but now I work as a scaffolder at QAL," Teinaki said.
He has started out his second season at Yaralla White also on a high.
GAMES SCHEDULE
GC1 R2 - Sunday @ noon
- Yaralla White v BITS Gold @ Yaralla Oval
- The Glen Black v Yaralla Red @ Sun Valley
- BITS Colts v The Glen Gold @ BITS
- Calliope v BITS Saints @ Calliope