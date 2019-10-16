Super start for a Yaralla veteran

CRICKET: On a wet Calliope pitch, Yaralla White all-rounder Pat Teinaki went to work to orchestrate a 130-run win against Calliope in round one of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

Teinaki made 73 in Yaralla's 9-221 and then took 3-2 to help bowl out the hosts for 91. "The pitch was like a minefield and the ball was bouncing around eratically," Teinaki said.

"So we had to knuckle down a bit and most of the batsmen found it hard."

When it was Teinaki's turn to bowl, he took full advantage on an inconsistent pitch with his right-arm orthodox spin bowling.

"I tried my best to then stop the runs and our wicketkeeper took two stumpings off my bowling," he said.

The 48-year-old Teinaki began playing cricket in the Cook Islands before his family moved to New Zealand when he was a youngster.

"My wife and I then moved to Gladstone in 2011 for a job opportunity at Curtis Island but now I work as a scaffolder at QAL," Teinaki said.

He has started out his second season at Yaralla White also on a high.

