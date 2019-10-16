Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pat Teinaki is happy
Pat Teinaki is happy
Cricket

Super start for a Yaralla veteran

NICK KOSSATCH
16th Oct 2019 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: On a wet Calliope pitch, Yaralla White all-rounder Pat Teinaki went to work to orchestrate a 130-run win against Calliope in round one of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

Teinaki made 73 in Yaralla's 9-221 and then took 3-2 to help bowl out the hosts for 91. "The pitch was like a minefield and the ball was bouncing around eratically," Teinaki said.

"So we had to knuckle down a bit and most of the batsmen found it hard."

When it was Teinaki's turn to bowl, he took full advantage on an inconsistent pitch with his right-arm orthodox spin bowling.

"I tried my best to then stop the runs and our wicketkeeper took two stumpings off my bowling," he said.

The 48-year-old Teinaki began playing cricket in the Cook Islands before his family moved to New Zealand when he was a youngster.

"My wife and I then moved to Gladstone in 2011 for a job opportunity at Curtis Island but now I work as a scaffolder at QAL," Teinaki said.

He has started out his second season at Yaralla White also on a high.

GAMES SCHEDULE

GC1 R2 - Sunday @ noon

- Yaralla White v BITS Gold @ Yaralla Oval

- The Glen Black v Yaralla Red @ Sun Valley

- BITS Colts v The Glen Gold @ BITS

- Calliope v BITS Saints @ Calliope

More Stories

bits cricket club brothers cricket club calliope cricket club cricket queensland gladstone cricket incorporated the glen cricket club yaralla cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Fisherman rescued from tiny reef island

    premium_icon Fisherman rescued from tiny reef island

    News RACQ Capricorn rescue was alerted to the man yesterday but was unable to rescue him until this morning

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Funding to attract more tourists to our region

    premium_icon Funding to attract more tourists to our region

    News Two of the region’s biggest events score state funds to help drive further tourism...

    Readers’ wish list for hospital

    premium_icon Readers’ wish list for hospital

    News The Observer readers’ have told us what services they’d like to see at Gladstone...