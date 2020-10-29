Menu
Super-spreader truckie fined for virus breach

by Jack Paynter
29th Oct 2020 9:18 AM

 

The truck driver who spread the Chadstone coronavirus cluster to regional Victoria has been fined by police.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed on Thursday morning the man had been fined $1652 for dining at a cafe in Kilmore on September 30.

He said the man was fined on October 17 after it was revealed he had spread the virus to the regional Victorian towns of Kilmore and Shepparton.

The man had a valid work permit to leave metropolitan Melbourne but was not permitted to eat in regional Victorian restaurants or cafes at the time.

The truck driver, who was connected to the Chadstone cluster, didn't know he was a close contact or positive when he travelled.

Three people contracted coronavirus in Shepparton and six tested positive in Kilmore, but the outbreak has now been brought under control.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Super-spreader truckie fined for virus breach

coronavirus covid-19 superspreader truckie victoria

