BEAST MODE: Jason Hoad, Marcus Ford, Hayden Kapernick, Seb Lowry, Riley Kapernick and Ken Baker.
Super seven show a beastly fighting fury on Gold Coast

NICK KOSSATCH
by
22nd Feb 2019 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:24 PM
MARTIAL ARTS: It was a massive Grappling Industries event for a group of Beast Martial Arts Fitness Academy athletes.

Seven from the club brought home 13 medals made up of two gold, 10 silver and a bronze after a 1200km round trip to the Gold Coast.

Four juniors - Hayden Kapernick, Riley Kapernick, Sebastian Lowry and Marcus Ford competed in a total of 27 fights while seniors Ken Baker, Luke Arlt and Sam Carey were in 16 fights.

"It was a great event to be a part of and being Braus-sponsored athletes, we were proud to attend a Braus sponsored event," Hayden and Riley said.

Beast Academy head coach Jason Hoad was ecstatic with the result.

"I was super proud of the professional sportsmanship and dedication shown during our first venture into Grappling Industries," he said.

"The level of competitors was the highest we have been involved in which made the fact that six 'Team Beast' athletes double-medalled and that one received one medal, was even more spectacular.

"I'm a super proud coach and shows that the Jiu Jitsu and wrestling at Beast is on par with the best in the country."

