Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Spearing proudly shows of his record certificate.
Sam Spearing proudly shows of his record certificate. Contributed GLA280119SPEARING
Swimming

Super Sam swimming like a fish and qualified for states

NICK KOSSATCH
by
28th Jan 2019 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM

SWIMMING: Athletes from Western Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club stood tall at the 40th McDonald's Harbour City Long Course Preparation Meet.

Sam Spearing was among the 15 Wests swimmers who competed and who achieved personal-best times.

Sam got the record for the nine-year-boy's 100m freestyle in a time of 1:13:40sec and beat his previous record by 2:44sec and he also got age champ.

"Over the two days, we had 15 swimmers participate and we got nine firsts, six seconds, 13 third places and 28 medals in total," Learn-2-Swim Teacher, school swimming instructor and mini squad coach Beccy Desertiaux said.

"The kids swam a total of 91 races and got 59 PBs."

Sam also qualified for next month's State Championships and joins Felix Sykes who qualified in freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke.

Sam Barton, Charlotte Spearing, Tom Staines and Georgia Staines qualified in all strokes and Georgia also qualified in three events in the Open category.

More Stories

swimming central queensland swimming queensland western suburbs swimming club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    premium_icon Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    News FIND out what crime is most common in your suburb and what time its more likely to occur, revealed by Queensland Police data.

    Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    premium_icon Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    News Man, 21, jailed for being found with stolen war medals

    How a warm lunch box could affect your children's health

    premium_icon How a warm lunch box could affect your children's health

    Parenting The Heart Foundation explains why lunch boxes should be cool.

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
    How you can help your children ease in to school routines

    premium_icon How you can help your children ease in to school routines

    News "After the holidays it is hard work for everyone.”

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM