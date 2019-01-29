Super Sam swimming like a fish and qualified for states

SWIMMING: Athletes from Western Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club stood tall at the 40th McDonald's Harbour City Long Course Preparation Meet.

Sam Spearing was among the 15 Wests swimmers who competed and who achieved personal-best times.

Sam got the record for the nine-year-boy's 100m freestyle in a time of 1:13:40sec and beat his previous record by 2:44sec and he also got age champ.

"Over the two days, we had 15 swimmers participate and we got nine firsts, six seconds, 13 third places and 28 medals in total," Learn-2-Swim Teacher, school swimming instructor and mini squad coach Beccy Desertiaux said.

"The kids swam a total of 91 races and got 59 PBs."

Sam also qualified for next month's State Championships and joins Felix Sykes who qualified in freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke.

Sam Barton, Charlotte Spearing, Tom Staines and Georgia Staines qualified in all strokes and Georgia also qualified in three events in the Open category.