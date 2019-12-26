SUPER: Long-awaited change to have huge impact

CHANGES: Super yachts will be allowed to cruise in Australian waters thanks to legislation changes. Pic Katrina Bridgeford.

THE new Special Recreational Vessels Bill 2019 introduced this month will open the gateway for super yachts to cruise Australian waters and is set to have a huge impact on the number of yachts berthed at the Whitsundays, as well as on the economy of the region.

The new legislation reversed restrictions that prevented foreign-owned superyachts operating commercially in Australian waters unless the vessel was fully imported, with the vessels now to pay GST on the value of the charter.

Superyacht Australia has estimated the legislation change could instigate the creation of nearly 12,000 jobs and contribute about $1.64 billion to the country’s economy by 2021.

Superyacht Australia chief executive David Good said the effects would be especially felt in the Whitsundays as the “high-end” superyacht industry entered the region.

The change opens the area up to international vessels in a luxury market that traditionally visits the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

“It is a super high-end category of people – they want a submarine, a helicopter, they want all the toys and they’re just not available on Australian vessels,” Mr Good said.

“There will be an increase in the numbers of vessels that stay. I think the number of vessels will double and the vessels who do come here will stay for six months at a time, whereas at the moment they stay for three weeks.”

Mr Good said in Fiji, which also changed its superyacht laws, the average length of stay increased from 21 days to 136 days.

He said the need for more tradespeople and employees in the service industry and supply chain for goods such as fruit and vegetables on the vessels would also increase.

Refit yards for the vessels could expect a boost in business, he said, citing one yard in Brisbane that was already anticipating to double its staff over the next year and then double it again in the following 12 months.

Mr Good said 10–12 per cent of each vessel’s overall value was spent in operating costs, which would lead to an estimated $5–6 million being spent in a region during a six-month period.

The Whitsundays were a prime destination for the international superyacht charters.

“Ever since I’ve been involved in the industry, which is about 14 years, people have asked if you can charter in Australia and finally we can say yes,” he said.

“The amount of inquiries we’ve had has been phenomenal.”

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd tourism manager Dominique Gleixner said the changes in the legislation were “long-awaited”.

“We support these changes,” she said.

“It will be amazing for the economy and, importantly, all the facets of the supply chain network. I believe we will see an increase in vessel visitation, length of stay and expenditure.”

Round two of the Superyacht Industry Development Fund – part of the Queensland Superyacht Strategy 2018–23 – has also been introduced.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the grants would help local businesses secure a bigger share of the global superyacht market.

“Queensland is ready to be recognised as the key superyacht hub of the Asia-Pacific and we want to help local businesses benefit,” Mr Dick said.

“Round two of our Superyacht Industry Development Fund is now open, so we’re calling on Queensland marine operators to tap into up to $19,000 in matched funding to help with business certifications, trade show participation and client attraction.”