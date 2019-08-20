Menu
A man turned up for job interview dressed in a Superman costume.
Politics

Super job flop...bizarre case shows some don't want work: MP

19th Aug 2019 6:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN on the dole who was called up for a second-round job interview dressed in a Superman costume - including donning a red cape - to ensure he did not get the job.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the local farming family-linked business showed him the footage of the man strutting into the interview dressed as the super hero and carrying a can of Red Bull.

Mr Pitt said the bizarre incident, which happened about 18 months ago, was another example of some welfare recipients going to extreme lengths not to get a job.

He said the level of complaints from businesses about the inability to find willing employees was increasing.

"The level of complaints and issues I get about the inability to find employees for a variety of industries has been increasing," Mr Pitt said.

The Wide Bay region's unemployment rate, as at June, was 7.3 per cent, while youth unemployment was 18.1 per cent.

Youth unemployment has fallen by 10 per cent on the same period last year.

