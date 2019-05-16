Super Butcher senate hopeful spends time in Gladstone

IN TOWN: Susan McDonald has been pre-selected in the number two spot on the LNP's senate ticket. She has been in Gladstone this week and plans to visit regularly if elected. Ms McDonald is the managing director of Super Butcher.

IN TOWN: Susan McDonald has been pre-selected in the number two spot on the LNP's senate ticket. She has been in Gladstone this week and plans to visit regularly if elected. Ms McDonald is the managing director of Super Butcher. Matt Harris

THE woman behind the reinvigorated Super Butcher franchise has been in Gladstone this week chewing the fat with locals in a bid to join the senate.

Susan McDonald is the number-two LNP senate hopeful behind Brisbane mining executive Paul Scarr.

Ms McDonald has spent time at the Goondoon St pre-polling centre campaigning for herself and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

"I've been in Gladstone for most of this week supporting Ken, who is a great candidate, and making sure everybody understands there's a clear choice to make at this election for a secure and strong economy,” Ms McDonald said.

"Gladstone is a really important town in our state. I grew up on a cattle station south of Cloncurry and I know when the region's are strong, Queensland is strong and Australia is strong.

"Gladstone is a great example of a town that really drives the state's economy.”

Ms McDonald will look to bring her experience as a small business owner and background in agriculture to the senate floor.

"We bought Super Butcher out of liquidation seven years ago and my brother died within 12 months after that so I took over running the business for the family,” she said.

"Retail and retail businesses are the biggest single-industry employer in the state so it's been great for me to get an understanding of how tough retail businesses are doing at the moment.

"The costs of living and high power prices are making it difficult for a lot of people to have a disposable income.

"Small businesses are really the powerhouse for the economy and it's very important at this election we put in somebody who understands that.”

Ms McDonald said water management was also a key issue ahead of the election.

She said her office would be based in Townsville but planned to be a regular visitor to Gladstone if elected.