Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — JUNE 15: Jennifer Lopez (L) performs with a dancer during a stop of her It's My Party tour at T-Mobile Arena on June 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — JUNE 15: Jennifer Lopez (L) performs with a dancer during a stop of her It's My Party tour at T-Mobile Arena on June 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA)
Music

Super Bowl performers confirmed

by Page Six
27th Sep 2019 9:00 AM

It's official.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The pop stars and the NFL have just confirmed the news via social media.

"This is happening. 02.02.20," JLo, 50, tweeted.

Shakira, 42, wrote, "Get ready 02.02.20."

Lopez later wrote that she and Shakira were "going to set the world on (fire emojis)".

Shakira added, "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!"

View this post on Instagram

👑👑 @jlo @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

A source tells Page Six that Pepsi and the NFL collaborated with Roc Nation to put the JLo-Shakira act together.

Earlier this month, Lopez addressed rumours she would be performing during the halftime show on Today.

"I don't know. I don't yet, we will see," Lopez explained. "It's something obviously that I would love to do. It would be an honour to do and it would be a lot of fun. I feel like more than anything, we would have a ball doing it."

For Australian fans, the NFL is available to stream on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

JLo. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA
JLo. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA

Last year, Lopez and now-fiance Alex Rodriguez celebrated their one-year anniversary together at the Super Bowl at a dinner with their kids.

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott performed at this year's Super Bowl show, while Justin Timberlake performed last year.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

And Shakira! What a duo. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
And Shakira! What a duo. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

More Stories

gridiron jennifer lopez music shakira super bowl 2019 television

Top Stories

    PROBE CONTINUES: GPC complaint referred to new dept

    premium_icon PROBE CONTINUES: GPC complaint referred to new dept

    News A SECOND complaint made to the Queensland corruption watchdog about the state’s biggest multi-commodity port has been referred to Queensland Treasury.

    PHOTOS: School holiday fun at Tannum Sands

    premium_icon PHOTOS: School holiday fun at Tannum Sands

    News Tannum Beach the place to be these school holidays.

    South Gladstone teen missing

    South Gladstone teen missing

    News Police are seeking help to find the girl who was last seen on Toolooa St yesterday...

    • 27th Sep 2019 10:07 AM
    Kindy says thank you to fireys

    premium_icon Kindy says thank you to fireys

    News WHEN a fire came “too close for comfort” to the St Stephens Lutheran Kindergarten...