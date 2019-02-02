Super Bowl LIII: everything you need to know

WHAT'S the best part of the Super Bowl?

Is it the beers? The wings? The delicate dance of watching the game and pretending to work at the same time? The commercials? The game itself? The annoying Patriots fan who only comes out when they're winning? The even more annoying dude who pretends to know what he's talking about?

The answer, of course, is all of the above.

Everything is bigger in America and nothing is bigger than the Super Bowl. It doesn't matter who's playing or even if you know a first down from a strong safety, the Super Bowl is one of the best days on the sporting calendar.

And we're here to steer you through the showdown between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII with every little thing you need to know.

WHERE'S THE GAME?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

10,30am AEDT. You can watch it on ESPN, Kayo or 7mate.

WHO'S PLAYING?

This is easy, New England are taking on Los Angeles.

WHO ARE NEW ENGLAND?

New England are the Death Star of the NFL. They win, all the time, with ruthless and methodical efficiency and they've been doing it for almost two decades.

As a result, every painful NFL fan is a New England fan. If you go down to the pub to watch the game, prepare for 10,000 Pats fans (with jerseys that still have the tags on) who don't know any players outside of Tom Brady.

Every neutral fan will be going for Los Angeles, because New England is that kind of team.

However, what can't be denied is just how damn good they are. Since 2000 they've made nine Super Bowls - that's one more than any other NFL team has made in their history - and they've won five of them.

Quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick are the only common threads in all nine Super Bowls and are considered the greatest QB and coach of all time.

They were there for the wins in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2014 and 2017 and if they add title number six to their cabinet the tears of all rival NFL fans will flow like a river.

Brady is 41 - the oldest starting quarterback in the league - and Belichick, at 66, is the second-oldest coach in the league. That tells you so much of what you need to know about the Pats - they have an institutional knowledge and long-term experience at the highest level of the game that nobody else can match.

The other key players include running back duo James White and Sony Michel, revamped tight end Rob Gronkowski, veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman, linebacker Dont'a Hightower and defensive end Trey Flowers.

Quarterback Tom Brady leads the New England Patriots offence. Picture: AP

WHO ARE LOS ANGELES?

The Rams, once of St Louis but now of LA again, are the young upstarts to New England's old lions.

Sean McVay, in his second year as coach, is the league's new whiz kid. He turned 33 last week and has transformed the Rams from also-rans to contenders with his brilliant attacking concepts.

Quarterback Jared Goff was picked first overall in the 2016 draft and has improved out of sight under McVay's coaching. This is just his third season in the league.

The big offensive star on the Rams over the last few years has been running back Todd Gurley, an attacking phenom who can do it all.

The Rams were a popular pick to make the Super Bowl this season after a big off-season recruitment drive where they landed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive backs Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters.

They started well, going 8-0, before losing three of their next six to take a bit of the shine off.

Two big playoff wins, including a stellar overtime upset of the Saints which contained a hugely controversial refereeing decision that went the Rams way, has them in their first Super Bowl since 2002 - When they played the Patriots.

Their best player is defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who some smart judges say is the best overall player in the league.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has improved out of sight under Sean McVay. Picture: AP

WHAT CAN I BET ON?

Everything. You can bet on the over/under on the length of the national anthem (take the over), the colour of the Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning coach (take orange), who the MVP will thank first in his speech (given quarterbacks almost always win, take teammates) and if a Random Souths Guy will be spotted.

WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES

Right now, New England are $1.74 favourites (with Ladbrokes) but that could ease out come game time.

WHO'S GOING TO WIN?

Full disclosure - I am one of those horrible, awful, godless Patriots fans I warned you about up the top. Not only were they my pick to win it all before the season, I had them beating the Rams (I also had DeSean Watson winning the MVP, but that's neither here nor there).

As such, I am honour bound to pick the Pats to win, but it'll definitely be close. Let's say New England 31-24 with LA's final drive to fall short late in the fourth quarter. If the Pats win Brady is a near certainty to win MVP but we're expecting another big game from James White.