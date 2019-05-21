Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN GREAT TOUCH: Gladstone's Jason Stanhope with the ball and the talented athlete has made the CQ Bulls U16 boy's team. About to pick the ball up is Matt Long who is also in the Bulls' team.
IN GREAT TOUCH: Gladstone's Jason Stanhope with the ball and the talented athlete has made the CQ Bulls U16 boy's team. About to pick the ball up is Matt Long who is also in the Bulls' team. Jann Houley
eXtra

Super 16 show great Touch and get rewarded for it

NICK KOSSATCH
by
21st May 2019 9:53 AM | Updated: 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUCH: Sixteen Gladstone players have been selected in several Central Queensland Bulls teams that will compete in the Queensland Touch Junior State Championships in Bundaberg from August 23-25.

The players showed brilliant form at the Queensland Touch Association Junior Championship in Yeppoon.

Gladstone's Matthew Long with the ball
Gladstone's Matthew Long with the ball Jann Houley

Multi-talented Jason Stanhope and Matthew Long are in the boy's under-16 team with Mack Geiger, Mitch Hansen, Jack Neucome as the shadows.

U14 boy's player of the series Tase Black, Carter Vincent and Jacob Harris made the Bulls' U14 team while the shadow players in the U14 girl's team are Zoe Geiger and Lanae Walker.

Gladstone's Lachie Lewis, Flynn Wigg and Matthew Majoram made the U12 boy's side with Leo Scofield as shadow.

Lara Cavanagh and Tara Veach make up the CQ Bulls' U12 girl's team.

Gladstone Junior Touch president Dale Harris was impressed with all of the Gladstone players.

"Collectively, they worked well together and the people knew their roles and they pushed all of the Rocky teams," Farris said.

"To make the Central Queensland elite sides is special and it's a great effort from all the team to help them get there."

Harris said the popularity of Touch has grown because of the sports exposure on the back of its affiliation with the NRL.

More Stories

cq bulls gladstone touch association touch football australia touch queensland associations
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone Port CEO Peter O'Sullivan dismissed by board

    premium_icon Gladstone Port CEO Peter O'Sullivan dismissed by board

    Breaking Mr O'Sullivan was suspended on full pay since December last year

    TOWN PROUD: Discount store returns to Boyne-Tannum

    premium_icon TOWN PROUD: Discount store returns to Boyne-Tannum

    Business 'You've got to try and keep it interesting'

    1770 FESTIVAL: Which celebs have jumped on board?

    premium_icon 1770 FESTIVAL: Which celebs have jumped on board?

    News 'We've invited leaders in each of these fields'

    'It's rewarding': Volunteer talks about time on Quoin Island

    'It's rewarding': Volunteer talks about time on Quoin Island

    Community How rescuing a turtle lead to becoming a volunteer