Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flooding in Ipswich on Wednesday. Ipswich CBD looking West.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Flooding in Ipswich on Wednesday. Ipswich CBD looking West.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
News

Sunwater announces whether it will appeal flood judgment

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
28th Feb 2020 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S been a week since Seqwater formally advised the Supreme Court of New South Wales it intends to appeal the January 2011 flood class action judgment.

Today Sunwater followed in the fellow dam operator's footsteps and also advised the courts it is appealing judgment.

"This decision was made after a thorough review of the judgement with its insurers," a Sunwater spokesman said.

"Sunwater will not make any further comments while the appeal process is underway."

Last week, Maurice Blackburn Principal Lawyer Rebecca Gilsenan said justice is now a long way off for their clients, who have already waited long enough.

"These appeals and disputes mean that real justice is a long way off for our clients, who have won their case and deserve to be paid for what they lost when the dam operators flooded them," she said.

"The only way to bring this to an end is for the State to step in with a whole-of-government approach."

2011 floods flood class action seqwater state government sunwater
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sick of the boom and the bust’: Gladstone's hydrogen future

        premium_icon ‘Sick of the boom and the bust’: Gladstone's hydrogen future

        News A CAUTIOUS approach has been taken with comparisons between Gladstone’s LNG boom and a burgeoning hydrogen industry.

        New GP joins team at Gladstone practice

        premium_icon New GP joins team at Gladstone practice

        Health Dr Shafiq Mamon brings a wealth of knowledge about skin cancer

        ‘Pretty much impossible’: GP hiring challenges ahead

        premium_icon ‘Pretty much impossible’: GP hiring challenges ahead

        Health Why this medical practice struggled to find a doctor

        Briggsy’s Birds: This bird outsources its parenting

        premium_icon Briggsy’s Birds: This bird outsources its parenting

        News The fan-tailed cuckoo has a distinctive high-pitched trilling call