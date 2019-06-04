Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic on the Sunshine Motorway has ground to a halt at Kuluin after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.
Traffic on the Sunshine Motorway has ground to a halt at Kuluin after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon. Warren Lynam
Breaking

Sunshine Mwy smash injures three, delays expected

Matty Holdsworth
by
4th Jun 2019 3:52 PM | Updated: 4:03 PM

NORTHBOUND traffic on the Sunshine Motorway has ground to a halt at Kuluin after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Emergency services were quick to respond to the motorway on-ramp where three people are being assessed after the 3.20pm crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said one woman had been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.

"They all have minor injuries, including chest, back and abdominal pain," the spokesman said.

He said a woman in her 80s was also expected to be transported.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on scene. 

Queensland Traffic report that lanes are reduced headed to Coolum Beach and delays are expected. 

More to come. 

crash kuluin rtc sunshine coast sunshine motorway traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'You've wasted your life': Motorist busted on Toolooa St

    premium_icon 'You've wasted your life': Motorist busted on Toolooa St

    News A 59-YEAR-OLD man has been told to stop wasting his life with drugs after he was caught drug driving at South Gladstone.

    GLOBAL EXPOSURE: How scUber helped Heron Island

    premium_icon GLOBAL EXPOSURE: How scUber helped Heron Island

    Environment Find out the potential reach of the scUber project.

    Be aware of croup in the Gladstone area

    premium_icon Be aware of croup in the Gladstone area

    Health 'We find it is more prevalent in the colder months'

    Councillor to table motion in bid for transparency

    premium_icon Councillor to table motion in bid for transparency

    News It's hoped the move will provide greater transparency to ratepayers.