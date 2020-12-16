Menu
Crowd favourite Olivia Ruth has been announced as the next act to perform at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.
Music

Sunshine Coast band to perform at Agnes festival

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Dec 2020 10:29 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast band has been announced as the next act to perform at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Crowd favourite Olivia Ruth is coming back to rock the Marquee Stage.

Based on the Sunshine Coast, Olivia Ruth is fast becoming a household name.

Today Show presenter Karl Stefanovic described the band as "Janis Joplin-like."

Olivia Ruth is a combination of vocalist Olivia Jeffery, guitarists Doug Goobanko and Jethro Jackson and drummer Tim Weire, who each bring a distinctive rock-infused sound.

The band showcases a range of musical styles from gentle acoustic drive ballads to funky blues-inspired songs.

 

AGNES BLUES, ROOTS & ROCK FESTIVAL 2021

Festival Dates - Friday 19th February to Sunday 21st February 2021

Venue - SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

3 Day Early Bird Tickets are now on sale at $132. Book your tickets & places to stay at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

