Suns tried but Alex Chapman boots his 100th

AUSSIE RULES: The Yeppoon Swans winning ways continue.

This time the Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns were at the receiving end in a 35.17 (227) 1.0 (6) loss in which Alex Chapman notched his 100th goal when he slotted his 17th.

Suns' playing coach Ricky McClure his team battled amid adversity.

"It was a long day for a lot of players," he said.

"We had to have 12 players double up due to injuries and work commitments.

"Missing our fullback, centre half back, two midfielders and full forward, there was a lot of reshuffling of positions."

The Swans had 90 points on the board to nothing at half time and the red and whites turned up the heat in the second half with 22 goals.

McClure took away positives from the first half.

"We done fairly well in the first half and kept them to their lowest first half against us in years," he said.

"Then the legs wore out and Yeppoon never stop."

South Australian recruit Lee Verrall never stopped trying for the Suns in a variety of positions.

"He played forward, ruck and full back at stages," McClure said of Verrall.

Tyson Allen did his best to limit the effectiveness of AFL Capricornia best and fairest favourite Matt Wallin while Kyle Turner stood tall against a powerhouse midfield.

Jesse Corish booted Gladstone Suns' sole goal while Wallin (four goals), big Eli Wells, Leigh Cossens and Jake Meyer all booted three majors.

McClure said the focus for the final two games was to be disciplined.

"In the next two games we will just focus on possession again," he said.

"That's to play tight when they have it and create space and maintain possession when we have it."

McClure defended the notion that Yeppoon Swans were just too good to play in this competition.

"No one from down here was complaining when BITS were doing the same thing and their run was just as long," he said.

No doubt the QAFL competition would offer more of a challenge for Yeppoon, but footy is a cyclic game and at the moment, it's the Swans' time to shine.

"It would be nice for the QAFL to find away to offer a better competition for them to play in though, more for their benefit," McClure said.

"Obviously travel would be a problem and assistance would be required."