Suns to rise for tomorrow's Heritage Round at Clinton Oval

RICH HISTORY: Gladstone Suns' Andrew Travers and former-Mudcrabs player Bruce Parnaby are looking forward to today's Heritage Round between Gladstone Suns/Mudcrabs and Rockhampton Brothers.

AUSSIE RULES: Former Gladstone Mudcrab Bruce Parnaby told of an urban myth about how the nick-name Gladstone Mudcrabs had come about.

"It was Parkana against Gladstone and Gladstone had just won,” Parnaby said.

"As the players were walking off, one of the Parkana players said 'fancy getting beaten by those dirty mudcrabs'.”

And that's when Gladstone Mudcrabs was born.

Of course, as was well-documented, the Mudcrabs are now Gladstone Suns, but tomorrow is all about re-connecting the Gladstone Mudcrabs of old and the Suns of new.

Tomorrow is Heritage Round and all six grades will don the Gladstone Mudcrabs guernsey.

"Heritage Round was a compromise in a way to not lose identity and it was a really healthy discussion about how to do it,” Parnaby said.

He only played a few games mostly in reserve grade and arrived to the club 17 years ago.

Parnaby's son Nathan has been named in the Suns' A-grade team which will tackle Rockhampton Brothers today at 3.30pm at Clinton Oval.

"Aestec Services will sponsor the whole day and brought guernseys for all of the six teams which was a big contribution from them,” Parnaby said.

Andrew Travers, who may play if 'he's to play at full-forward', said the day was designed to educate new members about the history of the club.

"The plan was to try and keep the two joint ventures together,” he said.

TOMORROW'S GAMES

Clinton Oval - Suns/Mudcrabs v Brothers: 8.30am: U13; 9.40am U15; 11am U17; 12.30pm reserves; 2.15pm women; 3.30pm A-grade

BITS Oval - BITS v Yeppoon: (same time as above)