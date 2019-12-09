Suns to name new coach before a season of positive changes

Ricky McClure is the new Suns’ president after a stint as A-grade coach in season 2019.

Ricky McClure is the new Suns’ president after a stint as A-grade coach in season 2019.

AUSSIE RULES: The early preparations at Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns has begun and the club is set to announce its A-grade coach later this week or early in the new year.

Suns' new president and previous A-grade coach Ricky McClure was about to head off on a cruise ship holiday with his family when he spoke exclusively with The Observer.

"We're talking to a potential coach who has won premierships and 'coach of the year' and he has been here already and the players were impressed with him," McClure said.

"We're hoping to name him this week but will definitely when pre-season training resumes on January 14."

The club has named its coaches in the women, under-15, under-13, under-9 and under-7.

John "Nuggett" Terrick will coach the women's side and has vast and successful experience.

Anthony Barker is the under-17s mentor and is looking forward to the challenge.

"At 52 years young and having played footy all my life, I like to think that I can give back to the sport and pass on my knowledge of the game and the requirements I believe these kids need to reach the highest level they can and make their transition to senior footy an easy and enjoyable one," Barker said on the Suns' Facebook page.

Steve Monish, vice-president, will coach the under-15 team and brings a Midas touch that yielded four straight grand final wins at junior level.

"I'm excited to get back into coaching and will be nice to have my son Travis assisting through the year," he said.

Mark De Lucy will coach the under-13 team for the first time after he was coach or assistant coach of Suns' under-11, under-9 and under-7 sides.

Rachel Steel and Molly Black will lead the under-9 and under-7 teams.

Head coaching vacancies remain for the reserves and under-11 teams. Senior training is on Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm at Clinton Oval before the holiday break.