Suns show signs but Glenmore inflict more Payne

DOING WHAAT HE DOES BEST: Gladstone's Jay Warry puts his body on the line week-in, week-out.. Matt Taylor GLA210718AFLM

AUSSIE RULES: Glenmore Bulls spoilt Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns' first home game of the season with a 95-point win.

Bulls had too much class around the ground with Calvin Hockley easily best-on-ground in the 18.18 (126) to 4.7 (31) win.

Hockley booted nine goals in what also was club stalwart Nick Payne's final game for the club he has been with since 1997.

Cameron Squires, Jackson Thirkittle, Josh Zimitat and Dylan Hooper all dominated for the visitors.

Suns did not kick their first goal until the second quarter, by which stage the Bulls had 73 points on the board and the game was effectively over.

So the Gladstone Suns of last year to this year - what is the difference?

There has been a big improvement and despite the big losses in the first two rounds of the season, coach John Terrick can take lots of positives away.

Suns struggled to kick more than two or three goals a game last year.

This year, there are more scoring options, but of course there is still a long way to go.

But it's a starting point and the Suns can be encouraged with Josh Hill who rucked and booted two majors along with Trey Dummett.

As per usual, the tireless Jay Warry worked hard around the ground with his fearless attack on the ball and player.

James Hayles was impressive while his Suns team-mate Adam Hornbrook was best in the midfield.

In the other AFL Capricornia game Yeppoon Swans are well on the way and blew Rockhampton Brothers away with a 29.20 (194) to 2.5 (17) win.

Alex Chapman booted nine and Jake King kicked six in the goal-scoring frenzy. Mitchell Tucker chipped in with five majors as well.

The Swans rolled early with a seven-goal first time and backed up with nine in the second.

Ruckman Jamie Garner, Tucker, King, Matt Wallin, Chapman and defender Trevor Johnson did what they pleased.