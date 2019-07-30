Sun's rising for Mission to Seafarers Gladstone

BILL Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns have donated $2500 to The Mission to Seafarers Gladstone to help with fuel for the buses, repairs of the pool tables and other recreational facilities utilised by the Seafarers.

Every year the club hosts a charity day to sponsor and support a local non for profit charity and this year they chose The Mission to Seafarers.

Gladstone Suns treasurer Melissa Barker said it was great to be able to donate money to a local charity that were in need of the funds.

"The committee believed that the Seafarers were the right candidate to donate that money to,” Mrs Barker said.

C J Bell sponsored the Charity Day last month and supplied the funds for the 44 jerseys - worn by the Gladstone Suns Seniors and Women's teams.

Mrs Barker said the Gladstone Suns were very appreciative of C J Bell's sponsorship.

Mission to Seafarers general manager Jess Mulhall said it was support like this from the community that helped Mission to Seafarers stay operational.

"It's charities helping charities,” Ms Mulhall said.

"We've tried to do a lot with our community engagement model with sporting clubs and daycare centres and the use of the centre ... the community is recognising that.”

"It wasn't just a donation - when a donation is generated by a community like this, it gives that community ownership over what those funds go on so when we use this money to fix up the pool tables, they're community-owned pool tables now.”