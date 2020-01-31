Menu
Izak Rankine is primed for a big year.
Suns skipper lauds rising rookie

by AAP
31st Jan 2020 12:30 PM
IT'S been a long time coming but Gold Coast young gun Izak Rankine looks ready to show the AFL just what the fuss is all about.

A series of injuries restricted the highly-touted Rankine to just three reserves' appearances last year.

One of the most hyped and exciting prospects to come from the 2018 national draft, the potential of Rankine has been a rare bright light for Suns fans in the past 12 months.

And midfielder Touk Miller believes after staying fit throughout pre-season, there's a big year ahead for the 19-year-old.

"He's doing really well. Obviously he's been injury free, especially for this last little block post-Christmas, which has been fantastic," Miller said. "He's starting to get more time in the middle, playing forward as well, just showcasing what he does best.

"When he gets his hands on the footy, he's obviously really creative and he's a high-pressure forward and he tackles really well. That's pretty much what we want from him.

"As long as he stays healthy, keep him on the park, I think it's going to be great for him."

Rankine is just one of many highly-talented youngsters to arrive at the Suns down the years, but Miller is confident this group is ready to deliver.

Despite picking up another wooden spoon last year, Miller says the current squad appreciates talent only succeeds with hard work and on-field rewards aren't far off.

"You can have all the talent in the world. I know everyone talks about that but it's about how much hard work you putting in," he said.

"I think we're really doing that. Running really well, our match sim's at a high standard, which is really good. It's all you can ask for.

"I'm more than confident that we're going to get success and that's going to come to us in the near future, 100 per cent."

